Nimiq Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $1.06 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,671.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.62 or 0.06543911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.73 or 0.01382755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00359472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00128865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.37 or 0.00606043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00367432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00287361 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,762,147,402 coins and its circulating supply is 8,100,647,402 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.