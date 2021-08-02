Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in July

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDGPF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

