Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

