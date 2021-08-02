Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,904.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NFPDF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

