Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,904.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NFPDF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.