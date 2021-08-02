NIX Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $67,592.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

