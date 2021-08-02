Nokia (NOK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nokia (NYSE: NOK):

7/30/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

7/30/2021 – Nokia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.30.

7/12/2021 – Nokia was given a new $5.42 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/6/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.70 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.70 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/3/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

