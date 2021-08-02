Noku Price Reaches $0.23 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Noku has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $24,572.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

