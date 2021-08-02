Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,068 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

