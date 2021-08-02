Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NMEHF opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04. Nomura Real Estate has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.