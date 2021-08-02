Nord Finance Price Hits $1.82 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $457,425.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00138849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.32 or 0.99322611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00845147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

