Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 174,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of Nordic American Tankers worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.61 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $395.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

