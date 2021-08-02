Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 373.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NENTF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$47.15 on Monday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.15.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

