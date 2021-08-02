Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk Sells 9,550 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory P. Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $226.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $44,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordson by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

