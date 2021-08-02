Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw Sells 5,148 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,160. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.92 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.