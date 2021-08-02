Norman S. Matthews Sells 85,449 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

