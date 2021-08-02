North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Up 45.8% in July

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NMMC opened at $9.77 on Monday. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at $992,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 125,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at $2,207,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.