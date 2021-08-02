Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 5.2%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 12,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,131,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

