Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NTIC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,670. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTIC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.