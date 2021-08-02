Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $335.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.02 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

