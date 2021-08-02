Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,574.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

