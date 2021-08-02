Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,749,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 7,016,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NWARF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

NWARF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

