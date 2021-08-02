Nsure.Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.51 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00820277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00090844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

NSURE is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

