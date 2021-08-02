Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $46,393,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

