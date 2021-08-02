Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 4.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,520 shares of company stock worth $9,048,229. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.11. 62,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,514. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.