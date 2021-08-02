NuCypher 1-Day Volume Tops $12.34 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $144.62 million and $12.34 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00820935 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091462 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,243,918,556 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.