NULS (NULS) Reaches Market Cap of $38.64 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. NULS has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and $5.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.