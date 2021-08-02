Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $30.74

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $31.89. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 1,316 shares traded.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $510,851 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.