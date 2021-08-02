Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.40 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

