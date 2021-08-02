Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$74.18 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$43.15 and a 1 year high of C$79.67. The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.40.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

