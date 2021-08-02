Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

