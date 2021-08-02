Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,661 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT opened at $76.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.41.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.