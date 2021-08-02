Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 196,001 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 142.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Beazer Homes USA worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZH opened at $18.26 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $571.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

