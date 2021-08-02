Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Meta Financial Group worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $3,287,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.70 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.