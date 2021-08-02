Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.