Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Textainer Group worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TGH opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.