Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Eargo worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eargo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eargo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eargo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.