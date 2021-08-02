Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.