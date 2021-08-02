Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,650,000.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

