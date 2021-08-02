Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Tivity Health worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.