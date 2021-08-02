Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,281 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of American Assets Trust worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,130,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,390 shares of company stock worth $2,457,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

