Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,892,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 149,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of ARQT opened at $23.33 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

