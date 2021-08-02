Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of The St. Joe worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

