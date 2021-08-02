Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 689.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of The ExOne worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 311,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 301,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 211,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $368.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.