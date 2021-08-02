Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Matthews International worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Matthews International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

