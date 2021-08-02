Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Switch worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Switch by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 462,222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

