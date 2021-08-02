Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 278.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cambium Networks worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of CMBM opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

