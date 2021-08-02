Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Tennant worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tennant by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tennant by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.