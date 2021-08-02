Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $16.71 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

HBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

