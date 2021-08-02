Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $15,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,215 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.