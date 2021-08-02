Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of QuinStreet worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QNST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $531,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,954.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

